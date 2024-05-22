Hollysys CEO Sells Shares, Remains Committed to Firm

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) has released an update.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. CEO Dr. Changli Wang sold a portion of his company shares for personal financial planning, retaining roughly 80% of his pre-sale holdings. He has committed to not selling any more shares until the completion of the company’s private transaction with Ascendent Capital Partners. Hollysys, a leading provider of automation control system solutions in China, is working towards fulfilling the conditions to finalize the going-private deal.

