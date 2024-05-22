News & Insights

Stocks

Hollysys CEO Sells Shares, Remains Committed to Firm

May 22, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hollysys Automation (HOLI) has released an update.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. CEO Dr. Changli Wang sold a portion of his company shares for personal financial planning, retaining roughly 80% of his pre-sale holdings. He has committed to not selling any more shares until the completion of the company’s private transaction with Ascendent Capital Partners. Hollysys, a leading provider of automation control system solutions in China, is working towards fulfilling the conditions to finalize the going-private deal.

For further insights into HOLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.