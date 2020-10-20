Dividends
Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2020

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOLI was $12.4, representing a -29.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.59 and a 30.25% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

HOLI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). HOLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports HOLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.15%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

