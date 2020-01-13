Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (Symbol: HOLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.06, changing hands as high as $17.35 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.59 per share, with $24.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.20.

