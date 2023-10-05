Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) has been revised to 22.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of 20.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hollysys Automation Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLI is 0.45%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 42,677K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLI is 3.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 5,936K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,023K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 72.76% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,428K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,964K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,614K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 2,261K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 30,000 projects for approximately 17,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

