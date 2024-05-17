Hollysys Automation Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HOLI

In trading on Friday, shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (Symbol: HOLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.93, changing hands as low as $22.52 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $27.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.99.

