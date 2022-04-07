Hollysys Automation Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HOLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (Symbol: HOLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.43, changing hands as high as $16.47 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.05 per share, with $21.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.28.

