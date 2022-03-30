Hollysys Automation Technologies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HOLI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/22, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (Symbol: HOLI) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.32, payable on 4/25/22. As a percentage of HOLI's recent stock price of $16.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when HOLI shares open for trading on 4/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HOLI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.05 per share, with $21.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82.

In Wednesday trading, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.