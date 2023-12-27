Hollysys Automation Says 'Go-Shop' Period Under Merger Deal With Ascendent Capital Ends

(RTTNews) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) announced Wednesday the end of the "go-shop" period as provided for in the merger agreement with funds managed by Ascendent Capital Partners.

The "go-shop" period followed an extensive, competitive process by the Company that led to the signing of the merger agreement with Ascendent.

During the "go-shop" period, the Company solicited and encouraged acquisition proposals, entered into non-disclosure agreements with multiple parties to allow access to non-public information and received two additional acquisition proposals.

While the acquisition proposals state a higher per share price, the company has determined that none of these acquisition proposals currently constitutes or would reasonably be expected to constitute a Superior Proposal.

As the go-shop period has ended, the "no-shop" provisions in the merger agreement are now in effect. In the event the Company changes its recommendation in respect of the Ascendent merger agreement and accepts a Superior Proposal in accordance with the merger agreement, a termination fee of US$33 million will become payable.

