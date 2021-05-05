US Markets
HollyFrontier refineries ran at a combined 348,000 bpd in Q1 2021, below guidance -CEO

Independent U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp's refineries ran below planned production in the first quarter of 2021 at 348,000 barrels per day (bpd), 2,000 bpd below guidance, said Chief Executive Michael Jennings on Wednesday.

The company has no maintenance scheduled at its refineries until fall 2021, Jennnings said in a call with analysts to discuss first-quarter returns.

