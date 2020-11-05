HollyFrontier posts third straight quarterly loss as virus hits fuel demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N on Thursday posted its third straight quarterly loss, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit fuel demand.

The Dallas-based company's net loss attributable to stockholders stood at $2.4 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $261.8 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/34XGUTN)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

