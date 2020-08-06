US Markets
HFC

HollyFrontier posts smaller-than-feared loss as demand picks up

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as demand for its products picked up due to easing of coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

Adds Q2 details, background

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as demand for its products picked up due to easing of coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

Demand for transportation fuels and lubricants stabilized and improved late in the quarter as compared to the end of the first quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

Refiners are witnessing a gradual recovery in fuel demand worldwide as economic activity resumes and lockdowns ease.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders was $176.7 million, or $1.09 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $196.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 25 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of a loss of 55 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

HollyFrontier recorded impairment charges of $429.5 million related to its Cheyenne Refinery and Petro-Canada Lubricants business in the quarter.

The company in June had said it would cease refinery operations at Cheyenne in July and cut around 200 jobs to curb costs.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular