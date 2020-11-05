HFC

HollyFrontier posts second straight adj. quarterly loss on virus hit

Arunima Kumar Reuters
HollyFrontier Corp on Thursday posted its second straight adjusted quarterly loss, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit fuel demand.

Oil refiners have been forced to cut production, as they struggle with months of sluggish demand as coronavirus-led lockdowns wrecked the need for travel.

While global demand for fuel has gradually picked up with the reopening of economies, a resurgence in coronavirus infections could lead to renewed restrictions and derail demand recovery.

The company's refinery gross margins dropped 71% to $4.93 per barrel produced in the third quarter.

Its quarterly refinery throughput, or the amount of crude processed, fell 17% to 421,100 barrels per day (bpd) from last year, but improved 11.5% from second quarter.

The Dallas-based company's net loss attributable to stockholders stood at $2.4 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $261.8 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/34XGUTN)

On an adjusted basis the company posted a loss of 41 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.68 per share, last year.

