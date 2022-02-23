HollyFrontier posts narrower loss as fuel demand soars

Adds background on fuel demand, refining details, CEO comment

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Refiner HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by a sustained recovery in demand for fuel and refined products from the pandemic-driven lows.

Refiners are benefiting from the return of global mobility and a release of pent-up demand from consumers after fuel consumption hit record lows in 2020.

Refinery gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.70 per produced barrel, a 116% increase from $4.02 in the year-ago period.

"Looking forward to 2022, we remain constructive on the macro environment," Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said in a statement.

The Dallas, Texas-based refiner said net loss attributable to stockholders came in at $39.5 million, or 24 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $117.7 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

