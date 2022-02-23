Energy
HFC

HollyFrontier posts narrower loss as fuel demand soars

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by a sustained recovery in demand for fuel and refined products from the pandemic-driven lows.

Adds background on fuel demand, refining details, CEO comment

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Refiner HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by a sustained recovery in demand for fuel and refined products from the pandemic-driven lows.

Refiners are benefiting from the return of global mobility and a release of pent-up demand from consumers after fuel consumption hit record lows in 2020.

Refinery gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $8.70 per produced barrel, a 116% increase from $4.02 in the year-ago period.

"Looking forward to 2022, we remain constructive on the macro environment," Chief Executive Officer Michael Jennings said in a statement.

The Dallas, Texas-based refiner said net loss attributable to stockholders came in at $39.5 million, or 24 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $117.7 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HFC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular