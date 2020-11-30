HollyFrontier plans to double capex in 2021, boost renewables spending

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N on Monday outlined plans to nearly double its capital expenditure in 2021, boosting its renewables investment and counting on an expected recovery in fuel demand.

The refiner said it plans to spend between $1.05 billion and $1.15 billion next year, up from the $475 million to $550 million slated for 2020. (https://bit.ly/39oKkBT)

Including its unit Holly Energy Partners L.P., the company expects to spend between $1.09 billion and $1.21 billion in 2021.

The Dallas, Texas-based refiner said it would spend around $500 million to $530 million on its renewables business next year, compared with $130 million to $145 million in 2020.

The move is in line with an industry shift towards higher investments in renewables as demand rises for alternative fuels.

Earlier this year, HollyFrontier converted a 52,000 barrels per day refinery in Cheyenne into a renewable diesel plant and said it plans to spend about $650 million to $750 million over the next 18 months to expand its renewables portfolio.

