HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is HollyFrontier's Net Debt?

As you can see below, HollyFrontier had US$3.07b of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$1.48b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.59b.

How Strong Is HollyFrontier's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HFC Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, HollyFrontier had liabilities of US$2.04b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.52b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.48b and US$947.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.14b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since HollyFrontier has a market capitalization of US$7.64b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.4 and interest cover of 6.0 times, it seems to us that HollyFrontier is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, HollyFrontier turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$781m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HollyFrontier can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, HollyFrontier reported free cash flow worth 18% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

While HollyFrontier's level of total liabilities makes us cautious about it, its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow is no better. But its not so bad at managing its debt, based on its EBITDA,. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that HollyFrontier is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - HollyFrontier has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

