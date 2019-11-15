US Markets

HollyFrontier names Michael Jennings as CEO

Shradha Singh Reuters
U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp on Friday named Michael Jennings as chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1.

Jennings, who has held several positions in the company including that of chairman of the board, will replace George Damiris, who will retire on Dec. 31.

