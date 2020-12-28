HollyFrontier (HFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.51, changing hands as high as $26.40 per share. HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.81 per share, with $51.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.82. The HFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.