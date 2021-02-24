HollyFrontier (HFC) Incurs Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corporation HFC reported fourth-quarter 2020 net loss per share (excluding special items) of 74 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had earned 48 cents per share.



The underperformance reflects weak refining margins, partially offset by stronger-than-expected throughput and robust results from the pipeline division.



Revenues of $2.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.7 billion but slumped 33.8% from the fourth-quarter 2019 sales of $4.4 billion.

Segmental Information

Refining: Adjusted loss from the Refining segment, which is the main contributor to HollyFrontier’s earnings, was $111.5 million. This reflected a massive plunge from the year-ago quarter’s income of $171.6 million, primarily due to sharply narrower gross margins, which was down 71% to $4.02 per barrel as steps to limit the spread of coronavirus significantly disrupted product demand. Moreover, margins came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 per barrel.



On a somewhat positive note, total refined product sales volumes averaged 417,990 barrels per day (bpd), up 4.9% from 398,360 bpd in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, throughput increased from 385,773 bpd in the year-ago quarter to 412,780 bpd and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 397,000 bpd. Meanwhile, capacity utilization was 93.8%, up from 88.8% in fourth-quarter 2019.



Lubricants and Specialty Products: The segment loss totaled $32.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a goodwill impairment charge. Excluding that, the segment EBITDA improved to $49.2 million. Product sales averaged 33,559 bpd, decreasing from the prior-year level of 34,392 bpd. However, throughput edged up 0.9% year over year to 21,425 bpd in the reported quarter.



HEP: This unit includes HollyFrontier’s majority interest in Holly Energy Partners L.P. HEP, a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.



Segment EBITDA was $86.8 million, essentially unchanged from $87.8 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Earnings were buoyed by minimum volume commitments, offset by lower shipments.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, HollyFrontier had approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $3.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 35.5%.



During the quarter, the company paid $57.9 million in dividends.

