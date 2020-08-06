HollyFrontier (HFC) Incurs Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2
U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corporation HFC reported second-quarter 2020 net loss per share (excluding special items) of 25 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents. The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected refining margins and throughput.
However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago adjusted profit of $2.18. The underperformance mainly stemmed from the coronavirus-induced collapse in demand for transportation fuels and lubricants.
Revenues of $2.1 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion and slumped 56.9% from the second-quarter 2019 sales of $4.8 billion.
Segmental Information
Refining: Adjusted EBITDA from the Refining segment, which is the main contributor to HollyFrontier’s earnings, was $25 million. This reflected a massive from the year-ago quarter’s income of $556.1 million, primarily due to sharply narrower gross margins, which was down 57% to $8.44 per barrel as coronavirus destroyed product demand. Nevertheless, margins outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.08 per barrel.
Total refined product sales volumes averaged 382,910 barrels per day (bpd), down 18.4% from 469,100 bpd in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, throughput decreased from 484,890 bpd in the year-ago quarter to 377,500 bpd but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 354,000 bpd. Meanwhile, capacity utilization was 76.5%, down from 99.1% in second-quarter 2019.
Lubricants and Specialty Products: The segment EBITDA totaled $15.2 million, 47.3% lower than $28.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter on industrial and automotive end market demand weakness. Product sales averaged 26,990 bpd, decreasing from the prior-year level of 34,660 bpd. Further, throughput fell 3.6% year over year to 16,370 bpd in the reported quarter.
HEP: This unit includes HollyFrontier’s majority interest in Holly Energy Partners L.P. HEP, a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.
Segment EBITDA was $112.5 million, up from $88.6 million in second-quarter 2019. Earnings were buoyed by a $33.8 million gain on sales-type leases.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, HollyFrontier had approximately $902.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $2.5 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 29.5%.
During the quarter, the company paid $57.2 million in dividends.
