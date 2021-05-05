HollyFrontier expects refineries to run between 400,000-420,000 bpd in Q2 2021 -CFO

Combines urgents, adds comments from earnings call about refinery purchase and financing

HOUSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner HollyFrontier expects its six refineries to have a combined total throughput between 400,000 and 420,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Richard Voliva said on Wednesday.

The refineries ran below planned production in the first quarter at 348,000 barrels per day (bpd), 2,000 bpd below guidance, Chief Executive Michael Jennings said in a call with analysts to discuss first-quarter returns.

The company has no maintenance scheduled at its refineries until this fall, Jennings said.

Most of the analysts' questions were about HollyFrontier's plans, announced on Tuesday, to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's RDSa.L Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes, Washington, and pay for the purchase by suspending dividends for this year.

"We have a period of investment here through 2021, which gets us to higher cash returns in '22 and beyond," Voliva said.

HollyFrontier is paying $500 million for the refinery and inventory on hand at the time the company takes ownership, which is expected by the fourth quarter.

"The numbers would argue that a lot of money can be made in petroleum, responsibly operated, for a good period," Voliva said.

