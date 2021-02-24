HollyFrontier Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):

-Earnings: -$117.75 million in Q4 vs. $60.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.73 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$118.62 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.71 per share -Revenue: $2.90 billion in Q4 vs. $4.38 billion in the same period last year.

