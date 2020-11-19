HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.72, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFC was $22.72, representing a -57.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.87 and a 35.16% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

HFC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). HFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -111.33%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HFC as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 24.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HFC at 0.83%.

