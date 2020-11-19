Dividends
HFC

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.72, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFC was $22.72, representing a -57.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.87 and a 35.16% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

HFC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). HFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -111.33%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HFC as a top-10 holding:

  • ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 24.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HFC at 0.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HFC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio