HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFC was $38.45, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.15 and a 128.73% increase over the 52 week low of $16.81.

HFC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). HFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 111%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an increase of 86.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HFC at 5.08%.

