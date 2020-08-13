HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.22, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFC was $27.22, representing a -53.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.88 and a 47.29% increase over the 52 week low of $18.48.

HFC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). HFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports HFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -109.36%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

