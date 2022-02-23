HollyFrontier Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HFC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.09, changing hands as low as $31.44 per share. HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.165 per share, with $42.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.76.

