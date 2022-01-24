HollyFrontier Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HFC

In trading on Monday, shares of HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.98, changing hands as low as $32.46 per share. HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $27.165 per share, with $42.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.79.

