Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit (HEP) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.32%, the lowest has been 6.20%, and the highest has been 24.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.73 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEP is 0.42%, an increase of 17.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 44,594K shares. The put/call ratio of HEP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.58% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.58% from its latest reported closing price of $17.06.

The projected annual revenue for Holly Energy Partners L.P. - Unit is $597MM, an increase of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 6,822K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 8.86% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,813K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,599K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 8.04% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 3,938K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,745K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEP by 40.08% over the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Background Information

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas, as well as refinery processing units in Utah and Kansas.

