Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.78, the dividend yield is 11.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEP was $11.78, representing a -52.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.59 and a 79.3% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

HEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). HEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports HEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.07%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

