Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.93, the dividend yield is 7.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEP was $18.93, representing a -20.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.69 and a 80.63% increase over the 52 week low of $10.48.

HEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports HEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.79%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hep Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HEP as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an decrease of -1.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HEP at 2.25%.

