Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HEP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEP was $14.71, representing a -38.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 123.9% increase over the 52 week low of $6.57.

HEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). HEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports HEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.07%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

