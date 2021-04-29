Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.39, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEP was $21.39

HEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports HEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.04%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HEP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MLPA with an increase of 29.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HEP at 5.65%.

