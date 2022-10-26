Holly Energy Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HEP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/28/22, Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 11/11/22. As a percentage of HEP's recent stock price of $18.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of Holly Energy Partners LP to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when HEP shares open for trading on 10/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $15.12 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.68.

In Wednesday trading, Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

