Holley price target lowered to $4.50 from $5.50 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Holley (HLLY) to $4.50 from $5.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the company is in the middle of a difficult industry environment, the firm believes Holley will gain market share and return to sales and profit growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors.
