Holley Inc - (HLLY) Price Target Increased by 69.70% to 9.52

The average one-year price target for Holley Inc - (NYSE:HLLY) has been revised to 9.52 / share. This is an increase of 69.70% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.28% from the latest reported closing price of 5.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Holley Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLLY is 0.37%, an increase of 45.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 62,184K shares. The put/call ratio of HLLY is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,341K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,348K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 42.05% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 10,610K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,616K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 41.81% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,500K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 55.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLLY by 209.80% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,500K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Holley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Holley Inc. is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform.

