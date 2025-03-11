HOLLEY Earnings Results: $HLLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOLLEY ($HLLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $140,050,000, missing estimates of $140,354,152 by $-304,152.
HOLLEY Insider Trading Activity
HOLLEY insiders have traded $HLLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID S LOBEL sold 1,743,356 shares for an estimated $5,230,068
HOLLEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of HOLLEY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,571,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,745,338
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,392,500
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC added 1,127,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,405,705
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,000,000 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,020,000
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 812,746 shares (+12719.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,454,492
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 584,595 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,765,476
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP added 446,706 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,349,052
