Holley Appoints Blue Bird's Matthew Stevenson As New President, CEO, Effective June 6

May 17, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Holley Inc. (HLLY), a manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts, announced Wednesday the appointment of Matthew Stevenson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 6.

He will replace Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Michelle Gloeckler, who will be remaining with Holley as a member of the Board.

Stevenson joins Holley from Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD), where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

He has nearly 25 years of experience transforming organizations with senior leadership roles in various companies such as Daimler, Bridgestone, and Terminix.

