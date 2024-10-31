News & Insights

Holland Colours Reports Strong Revenue Growth

October 31, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Holland Colours N.V. (GB:0EPM) has released an update.

Holland Colours N.V. reported a 9% increase in revenues for the first half of 2024/2025, reaching €56.8 million, with a notable rise in operating and net results compared to the previous year. Despite challenges in Asia, effective margin management and strong performance in EMEIA and Americas contributed to their success. However, the company experienced a negative net cash flow due to increased working capital and investment activities.

