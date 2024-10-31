Holland Colours Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Holland Colours N.V. (GB:0EPM) has released an update.

Holland Colours N.V. reported a 9% increase in revenues for the first half of 2024/2025, reaching €56.8 million, with a notable rise in operating and net results compared to the previous year. Despite challenges in Asia, effective margin management and strong performance in EMEIA and Americas contributed to their success. However, the company experienced a negative net cash flow due to increased working capital and investment activities.

For further insights into GB:0EPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.