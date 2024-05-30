News & Insights

Holland Colours Navigates Market Headwinds

May 30, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Holland Colours N.V. (GB:0EPM) has released an update.

Holland Colours N.V. experienced a challenging financial year 2023/2024, with a 7.3% decline in revenue and slight decreases in operating and net results, amidst significant market uncertainties and high interest rates, particularly affecting the Building & Construction segment. Despite these conditions, the company maintained its market position and controlled operational costs, while pivoting towards a renewed strategy emphasizing growth, efficiency, and circular value chain development. They also reported a positive net cash flow and proposed a final dividend of € 2.59 million.

