Holland Colours Appoints New CFO Martijn Klomp

Holland Colours N.V. (GB:0EPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Holland Colours NV has nominated Martijn Klomp as its new CFO, pending shareholder approval at a meeting in January 2025. Klomp, who brings extensive financial experience from his previous roles at Moba Group and other major companies, is set to join the company on February 1, 2025. This appointment marks a strategic move for Holland Colours, known for its innovative color concentrates and commitment to sustainability.

For further insights into GB:0EPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.