Holland Colours Appoints New CFO Martijn Klomp

November 21, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Holland Colours N.V. (GB:0EPM) has released an update.

Holland Colours NV has nominated Martijn Klomp as its new CFO, pending shareholder approval at a meeting in January 2025. Klomp, who brings extensive financial experience from his previous roles at Moba Group and other major companies, is set to join the company on February 1, 2025. This appointment marks a strategic move for Holland Colours, known for its innovative color concentrates and commitment to sustainability.

