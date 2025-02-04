Holladay Distillery begins construction on Rickhouse D to expand bourbon aging capacity amid growing consumer demand.

Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, has begun construction on its fourth rickhouse, Rickhouse D, to meet growing consumer demand for its bourbon. This marks the distillery's first new rickhouse since 1950 and will be completed in partnership with St. Joseph-based Al J. Mueller. Holladay, which has a rich distilling heritage dating back to 1856, is notable for being the only distillery in Missouri to utilize ironclad rickhouses for aging bourbon. The new rickhouse will have an 11,000-barrel capacity, enabling the distillery to enhance its production and consistency across its bourbon offerings, including its flagship brands Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon. The distillery resumed bourbon production in 2015 after a 30-year hiatus and continues to expand its capacity to meet increasing demand.

Holladay Distillery is expanding its production capacity with the addition of Rickhouse D, which will have an 11,000-barrel capacity to meet growing consumer demand for its bourbon.

The new rickhouse represents a significant investment into the company's future and reinforces its commitment to producing premium bourbon while maintaining historical distilling practices.

This expansion marks a continuation of the company's storied history in Missouri distilling, as it builds its fourth rickhouse in over a century.

The establishment of Rickhouse D will allow Holladay Distillery to enhance its aging processes for all its bourbon collections, improving product consistency and quality.

The company's previous hiatus in bourbon distilling from 1985 to 2015 may raise concerns about its long-term commitment to the bourbon market and brand consistency.

Despite its expansion, the company faces competition from other distilleries that may already have a more established market presence and customer loyalty.

The reliance on a specific aging process and the use of ironclad rickhouses may limit the company's flexibility to innovate or adapt to changing consumer preferences in bourbon production.

What is Rickhouse D at Holladay Distillery?

Rickhouse D is Holladay Distillery's fourth ironclad rickhouse, designed to enhance bourbon aging capacity with 11,000 barrels.

Why is Holladay Distillery expanding its facilities?

The expansion meets increasing consumer demand and ensures consistent production of premium bourbon, including Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon.

When was Holladay Distillery founded?

Holladay Distillery was founded in 1856 and is steeped in a rich distilling history in Missouri.

What types of bourbon does Holladay Distillery produce?

Holladay produces several types of bourbon, including Ben Holladay Bourbon and Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon, alongside unique offerings like Rickhouse Proof.

How long will it take to construct Rickhouse D?

The construction of Rickhouse D is expected to take approximately eight to nine months to complete.

Weston, Missouri, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In step with continued growth and increased consumer demand, the Weston, Missouri-based



Holladay Distillery



has broken ground on its new Rickhouse D, its fourth in a century of developing the only ironclad rickhouses in the state of Missouri. A giant in Missouri distilling history, Holladay built its first three on-site rickhouses in the early 1900s, 1930, and 1950. Seventy-five years after its last rickhouse, 2025’s development will mark Holladay’s latest stage of growth in its distilling legacy that dates back to 1856.





Holladay’s Rickhouse D will be constructed over the course of eight to nine months in partnership with the St. Joseph-based construction company Al J. Mueller. Holladay’s active rickhouses span roughly 9,000 square feet and offer barrel capacity between 10,000 and 12,000. Rickhouse D will feature an 11,000-barrel capacity to maintain consistency across each bourbon. Holladay Distillery remains the only distillery in Missouri to age bourbon in ironclad rickhouses.





“We’re proud to continue making Missouri history by expanding our capacity to distill, age, and distribute premium bourbon to a wider audience,” said Holladay Distillery's president, Mick Harris. “Rickhouse D is a significant investment into our future, as well as a commitment to continuing to meet growing demands for Holladay Bourbon.”





The business took a bourbon distilling hiatus from 1985 to 2015 to focus on other spirits within its portfolio. In 2015, Holladay installed new equipment in its original stillhouse and began making bourbon onsite again for the first time in 30 years. The original 1856 Holladay mash bill was used for production, and after six years of aging, Ben Holladay Bourbon was released in 2022. In 2016, Holladay added a new mash bill to the lineup that included soft red wheat as an ingredient which led to the release of Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon in 2023. Heightened demand for both products ultimately drove the distillery to expand its capacity for rickhouse aging.





In addition to its flagship brands, Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon, Holladay offers a Rickhouse Proof, and One Barrel Bourbons which are both bottled at the exact proof from the bourbon barrel yield after a minimum of six years’ aging in one of the original Holladay Rickhouses. Holladay also offers its Ancient Cave Collection, a series of bourbon aged in experimental barrels for a secondary finish. Each Holladay collection will benefit from the expanded capacity offered by the new Rickhouse D.











Originally founded in 1856 by Ben Holladay, Holladay Distillery produces Missouri bourbon steeped in history, including Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon, which uses an original recipe more than 160 years old. Located in Weston, Missouri, Holladay Distillery offers tours with the opportunity to explore fascinating local history and to experience Real Missouri Bourbon being made. Learn more at



