Holista Colltech Issues New Securities for Consulting Fees

Holista Colltech Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 7 million ordinary fully paid securities as consideration for consulting fees, with the securities set to be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the company’s growth and financial developments.

