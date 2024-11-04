News & Insights

Stocks

Holista Colltech Issues New Securities for Consulting Fees

November 04, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Holista Colltech Limited (AU:HCT) has released an update.

Holista Colltech Limited has announced the issuance of nearly 7 million ordinary fully paid securities as consideration for consulting fees, with the securities set to be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the company’s growth and financial developments.

For further insights into AU:HCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.