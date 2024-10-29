Holista Colltech Boosts Sales and Strengthens Finances

Holista Colltech Limited (AU:HCT) has released an update.

Holista Colltech Limited has reported a robust 61% quarter-on-quarter increase in sales, driven by a significant recovery in its dietary supplements division and the initiation of nano collagen production. The company’s strategic focus on cost efficiency and debt recovery has strengthened its financial position, with available funds reaching $1.5 million. Despite some challenges, Holista anticipates continued growth, particularly in its food ingredients segment, as strategic initiatives align with national health policies.

