Holiday Travel Leaves Delta on the Back Foot

Air travel leader Delta Air Lines (DAL) had one rough holiday weekend. If you thought yours was bad, Delta can probably top it. Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend, due to a range of causes. Bad weather on the West Coast hit several flights hard as winter storms socked California mountains. Easily the biggest problem for Delta, and several other airlines, was staffing shortages.

I remain bullish on Delta despite this news. The air travel industry is clearly recovering. Though, perhaps, Delta underestimated how much it was recovering.

Delta's year in share price so far shows a company that is itself in recovery. And it has been so on several occasions. A hefty gain added about 20% to the share price, coming out of a relatively static January. Dips and recoveries followed into early April. In an unexpected twist, the recoveries seen pushed share prices over what they were before the dip. This trend didn't last, however. The second week of April launched Delta into a tail spin that finally leveled off around $40 a share in late July. Delta held that pattern through most of September before another series of dips and recoveries began. That brings us to today, where Delta has pulled out of another dip to once again challenge $40 per share.

The latest news for Delta might kick off another dip. Delta, along with most of its competition, canceled vast numbers of flights over the Christmas weekend, much of it due to staff calling in sick. Plenty of flights were delayed as well. Reports note that over 1,200 U.S. flights were canceled. Over four times that number—better than 5,000 at last report—were delayed.

The rest of the world fared a little better; there were just over 2,000 cancellations worldwide. Delta itself saw better than 100 cancellations just on Sunday. Delta offered apologies for the “...delay in their holiday travel plans,” which likely fell on deaf, or just cranky, ears.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Delta has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on nine Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Delta price target of $52.17 implies 31.6% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $42 per share to a high of $62 per share.

Minor Chop and a Bit of Turbulence

Delta will not make friends over its Christmas weekend performance. Not to make excuses, but this is the first actual Christmas weekend that Delta has dealt with in the last two years: the 2020 Christmas weekend saw Delta pretty much shuttered outright. On the other hand, throw in increasingly strange weather over a large part of the United States, and delays and cancellations were pretty much assured.

The bad news here is that this is a black eye to Delta. The good news is that it's not a black eye to Delta alone. Virtually all of Delta's competitors faced similar conditions. Few people are going to be inclined to take their business elsewhere when everyone else is in the same boat. Yes, some may, just to see if the grass really is greener on the other side of the fence. Yet they will likely discover that the condition is universal. That will give Delta a hand up going forward; when everyone's in the same boat, and the boat leaks, everyone gets wet.

Better yet, Delta has been visibly reducing its debt load. In September 2020, Delta had around $34.7 billion in debt. A year later, that was down to $27.2 billion. Additionally, Delta has $13.2 billion in cash, which offsets some of that outstanding debt well. However, investors may be looking forward to Delta putting some of that cash to work on dividend payments. While Delta has no dividends planned, Delta's dividend history makes it clear that it used to. And fairly regularly, too; before February 2020, Delta might well have been a staple of income investment planning.

Concluding Views

Christmas weekend was a botch for Delta. Yet it was also a botch for most every other major airline too, based on the reports. This doesn't do much to diminish the notion of a recovery narrative. Delta is clearly coming back. The company looks to 2022 to provide "meaningful profitability," as the company thinks fuel prices will fall. With that, Delta can fix a lot of its problems and hopefully restart its dividend as well.

Slowly but surely, Delta is coming back from the worst season ever for airlines. That there would be issues along the way really should have been expected. With Delta now trading close to its lows for the year, this opens up some significant potential to buy in. I'm bullish on Delta. One bad weekend doesn't cancel the recovery narrative. Though, hopefully, Delta learned a few things from this incident.

