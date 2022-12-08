Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words

It’s the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation — and nothing says gratitude better than cash. Alexa users can now give drivers who drop off their packages a $5 tip with the command, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

The tip will go to the driver who last dropped off one’s package. Best of all, the tip isn’t coming out of the consumer’s pocket. It’s coming out of Amazon’s.

The new service rolled out on Wednesday and will be active for the first million “thank you’s” received. The five drivers with the most “thank you’s” will receive a $10,000 reward from Amazon, along with a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

“We love hearing the countless stories from customers about the many ways delivery drivers make their lives better,” Beryl Tomay, vice president of Last Mile Delivery at Amazon, said in a company announcement. “We are excited for this new opportunity to thank these everyday heroes and giving our customers the ability to help us do it.”

The limited-time promotional feature is available to U.S. customers with an Alexa-enabled device (Echo, Echo Show) or the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile apps.

