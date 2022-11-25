Holiday Tipping Guide For Post-Pandemic Life

The Covid-19 pandemic took service workers on a ride. Patrons doled out higher tips during the throes of the pandemic to show appreciation for these workers, but a return to “normalcy” might have you reconsidering how your tipping tendencies can add up and eat away at your budget.

Post-pandemic tip fatigue from a barrage of businesses asking for tips, inflation, the threat of a recession and ongoing Covid concerns might complicate the dynamics of consumer generosity.

How might these economic pressures impact holiday tipping? Our guide can help you decide how much to tip—and what to do if money is tight.

How to Handle Holiday Tipping This Year

Tipping has always been a way to show gratitude and appreciation for a job well done, says Jacqueline Whitmore, etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Palm Beach in Florida.

“A lot of people are tipping 20% or more because they know how hard people are working, and they’re doing the job of two [or] three people,” Whitmore says.

But some consumers may be reaching a breaking point when it comes to tipping. She says the pandemic increased the number of workers to tip, not just the amount you would give. Whereas tipping was previously mostly confined to predictable services (e.g. dining out, a haircut), you might now be asked to tip a restaurant worker when you’re picking up takeout or the dry cleaner when you pay to have your shirts pressed. You might wonder whether you should tip the Safeway employee who brings your online-ordered groceries to your car.

Traditionally, tipping increases around the holidays. But a September poll by Ignite 360, a market research company, found that a third of consumers plan to spend less on tips compared to their usual spend this holiday season. Fifty-four percent said their tips would remain the same.

With the increased number of service workers in our daily lives, Whitmore recommends making a list of the people who help you regularly or make your life easier throughout the year and concentrating on them.

“Prioritizing is important, especially if you’re on a budget,” she says.

Mariah Grumet, founder of Old Soul Etiquette, agrees. She says generosity is only good if you can afford it, so strategizing about who to tip and how much can give you peace of mind during a stressful season.

“The gesture will speak louder than the value, so do not feel obligated to give more than you can,” Grumet says.

How much you tip depends on geographic location, personal relationships, and individual budgets. Here is what Grumet recommends:

Hair stylist, barber, manicurist, aesthetician: Tip up to the cost of one service.

Tip up to the cost of one service. Housekeeper: Up to one week’s pay.

Up to one week’s pay. Babysitter: One night’s pay or up to one week’s pay for a nanny, plus a personal gift from your child.

One night’s pay or up to one week’s pay for a nanny, plus a personal gift from your child. Daycare or childcare center: $20 for each provider who cares for your child.

$20 for each provider who cares for your child. Dog walker or dog daycare: Up to one week’s pay.

Up to one week’s pay. Maintenance workers: $20.

$20. Dry cleaners: $20.

$20. Assistant: Up to one week’s pay and a personal gift.

Up to one week’s pay and a personal gift. Garbage collector: $10 to $30.

$10 to $30. Housekeeper: Up to one week’s pay.

Up to one week’s pay. Personal trainer, yoga instructor, massage therapist: Up to the cost of one session or a small gift.

Up to the cost of one session or a small gift. Mail carrier: A small gift, as USPS employees cannot accept cash, checks, or gift cards.

A small gift, as USPS employees cannot accept cash, checks, or gift cards. Pool cleaner: Up to the cost of one week’s service.

Up to the cost of one week’s service. Teachers: A small gift or gift card.

A small gift or gift card. Lawn service or gardener: $20 to $30.

$20 to $30. Senior care aide: Up to one week’s pay plus a small gift.

Up to one week’s pay plus a small gift. Doorman: $30 to $100.

$30 to $100. Grocery or food delivery: $10 to $20.

$10 to $20. Bartender or servers: Tip an extra $10 to $20 if you’re a regular.

Before tipping, you should check company or city policies, as some service providers may have rules about accepting gifts.

If tipping isn’t in your budget this year, Whitmore suggests getting creative and making a homemade gift, card or personal note. Another option is to show your appreciation another time of year.

“There’s nothing that says you have to tip in November or December,” Whitmore says. “You can always do it after the New Year. I always like to send non-traditional cards on Valentine’s Day or birthdays as an alternative.”

How Inflation Might Impact Holiday Tipping

High prices play a role in consumer generosity.

“There is concern that tipping may suffer as people seek ways to stretch their resources,” says Andrew Forman, a professor at Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business. “While the price of the meal, haircut, or roof repair increases, the customer may try to stay within their budget by curtailing tipping,” he says.

Data from BentoBox, a restaurant management software company, indicates this might already be happening: Since the onset of inflation in late 2021, consumers are tipping 21% less on their online orders.

It’s still unclear how much inflation will affect holiday tipping, but it’s clear the cost of goods and services will remain high throughout the holiday season.

However, you should consider how reduced tips will affect service employees.

“Our service industry employees are working diligently to adapt and perform the best possible service in these new environments. They deserve to be tipped as we would pre-pandemic, pending your budget,” says Grumet.

Tipflation and the Touchscreen Effect

Since many people relied on pickup and delivery services during the pandemic, a lot of businesses adapted by streamlining their processes and implementing point-of-sale (POS) touchscreen systems for electronic ordering, delivery and contactless payment.

That technological shift has made soliciting tips easier than ever. Before the pandemic, tipping at the dry cleaner or mechanic was largely unheard of. Quick service restaurants, coffee shops or a bakery pickup warranted $1 to $2 tips at most.

Now, during checkout at any of these businesses you may encounter a touchscreen asking for a tip with commonly suggested amounts ranging from 15% to 25%. Both the higher percentages and the fact that you’re being asked to tip at all can be attributed to a phenomenon known as “tipflation”.

Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, says tipflation is in part due to the high inflation rates consumers are facing—including those who work in jobs where tipping is the norm.

Tips are part of the total compensation for many service-related occupations. Shortages in the labor market are driving up costs and tipping remains the primary way for service workers to combat low wages and make ends meet.

“These workers are facing the same higher cost of living you are,” he says. “The cost of living is going up, so the same dollar amount tip to a door person…won’t go as far.”

But the increased pressure to tip more frequently and at even higher amounts may be turning off consumers. A survey from restaurant tech company Popmenu found that 43% of respondents usually tipped servers 20% or more in 2022, compared to 56% of consumers who did so last year.

