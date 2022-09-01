Holiday-Shortened Week to Bring Services Data

Investors will be taking a short break from the wild trading that has gripped Wall Street next week. But as they come back from their long Labor Day weekend, they can expect comments from Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, as well as a batch of services data.

The earnings docket looks relatively bare, though reports are coming from American Eagle (AEO), Bilibili (BILI), Coupa Software (COUP), Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), DocuSign (DOCU), GameStop (GME), Kroger (KR), Nio (NIO), and RH (RH).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

The final S&P U.S. services purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index are expected to come out Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 7. An international trade balance update and the Beige Book are also due out.

The latest initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap for Thursday, Sept. 8, alongside quarterly services and consumer credit data.

The holiday-shortened week will wrap up with a wholesale inventories revision on Friday, Sept. 9.

