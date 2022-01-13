Holiday-Shortened Week Rife with Earnings Reports

Heading into the latter part of January, it'll be a short week as Wall Street takes Monday off to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A comparatively quiet week, investors will turn their attention toward the slew of home data due out, as well as more initial and continuing jobless claims during a time of elevated inflation. Earnings season is already firmly underway, and a deluge of companies are eager to toss their hats into the ring. On the docket next week are Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC (PNC), Procter & Gamble (PG), and United Airlines (UAL), amongst many others.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 kicks things off with the Empire state manufacturing and National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) indexes.

Building permits and housing starts updates are slated for Wednesday, Jan. 19, as well as the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims are due out. In addition, Wall Street will have existing home sales to pore over.

Friday, Jan. 21 closes the holiday-shortened week with leading economic indicators.

