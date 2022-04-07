Holiday-Shortened Week Packed With Bank Earnings

The economic calendar will pack a punch next week, before the market closes in observance of Good Friday. Inflation will remain at the top of investors' minds, as key expectations from the New York Federal Reserve and the University of Michigan roll in. Plus, the consumer price index (CPI) for March is on tap, in addition to manufacturing, retail sales, and business inventories data, among a slew of other relevant economic indicators.

The earnings calendar is packed with big names next week, as Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), CarMax (KMX), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Morgan Stanley (MS), Rite Aid (RAD), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC) step into the spotlight.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 11, will bring the New York Federal Reserve's annual and three-year inflation expectations.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is due out on Tuesday, April 12. Investors will also be expecting monthly and year-over-year CPI and core CPI data, in addition to a federal budget deficit update.

Wednesday, April 13 will be slow as far as economic data is concerned, besides the release of the latest producer price index (PPI).

The pace picks back up on Thursday, April 14, with initial and continuing jobless claims scheduled. Retail sales data, business inventories, and the import price index will come out as well, while the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index for April, and five-year inflation expectations.

Though markets will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday, the Empire state manufacturing index, the industrial production index, as well as capacity utilization data are still on tap.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.