Holiday-Shortened Week Jam-Packed With Earnings, Economic Indicators

Markets will be closed for President's Day on Monday, but investors shouldn't let a day off next week fool them. The final full week of February will be a busy one, with more inflation data on deck by way of personal consumption expenditures (PCE), and 5-year inflation expectations out on Friday. The purchasing managers index (PMI), as well as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index will be other weekly highlights.

Earnings season is still in full swing, and there will be plenty of big names shaking up the scene next week. This list includes Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Beyond Meat (BYND), Booking Holdings (BKNG), DraftKings (DKNG), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Five9 (FIVN), Home Depot (HD), Intuit (INTU), Macy's (M), Monster Beverage (MNST), Papa John's (PZZA), and Wayfair (W).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Markets will be closed in observance of President's Day on Monday, Feb. 21.

The market will reopen with a bang on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, the FHFA home price index, and the consumer confidence index all due out. Investors will also want to look out for the Markit services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), which will be released shortly after the open.

There will be a lull on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with nothing on the calendar.

It gets busy again on Thursday, Feb. 24, however, when initial and continuing jobless claims, details on fourth-quarter gross domestic income, gross domestic product (GDP) revision, and new home sales for January are due out.

Things will pick up even more on Friday, Feb. 25. Investors can expect data on personal income, consumer spending, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report. There will also be more inflation data to dig through, including PCE updates, as well as monthly core inflation for January, and 5-year inflation expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.