Holiday-Shortened Week Features Housing Data

Following a busy week that featured inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, the upcoming week is relatively quiet. With earnings season come and gone, there are still a few corporate reports from names such as CarMax (KMX), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), and KB Home (KBH).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed on Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth Day, though the home builder confidence index is due out.

Tuesday, June 20 will bring housing starts data.

There is nothing of note on Wednesday, June 14.

Thursday, June 15 will feature the usual jobless claims, along existing home sales, leading economic indicators, and a testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Friday, June 16, S&P flash U.S. services PMI and manufacturing PMI data is scheduled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.